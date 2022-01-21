Wizkid re-unites with long-lost producer after several years

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.naijaloaded.com.ng

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid, has reunited with his long-lost producer, Northboi, in a new video making rounds on social media.



The two appear to be 'cooking up' something new as they were captured in a studio via an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.



One can recall that Northboi took to Twitter in October 2019 to chastise Wizkid for giving credit to Killertunes for his smash-hit, Joro.



Northboi also alleged at that particular time that Wizkid threatened him with a pistol when he requested a contract for his beats.



But in a new twist, the producer has given different reasons why he fell out with Davido.



Watch the video below



