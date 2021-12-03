Wizkid is my brother, I love him and that's not going to change - Tems reacts to snubbing clip

Entertainment of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wizkid snubbed by singer Tems



Public slam Wizkid for touching Tems inappropriately



Tems describes Wizkid as her brother



Young and budding female Nigerian musician, Tems, in a viral clip that has gained public attention snubbed award-winning artiste, WizKid when he attempted to lift her on stage during their performance at the 02 Arena in London.



The negative response from Tems has got fans wondering whether there is bad blood between the two or maybe she was just not comfortable with him touching her amid the huge crowd who had gathered for the Wizkid's sold-out concert in London.



But in a new video sighted by GhanaWeb, Tems known for her hit single "Try Me" intimated that Wizkid remains her brother; adding that she loves him and that is not going to change despite the whole snubbing incident on stage.



"I want to say something, all I am gonna say is that Wiz is my brother, someone I look up to and I am grateful for everything that he's done and his existence... I love him and that's not gonna change," TEMS told fans gathered to hear her sing.



But reacting to her statement, some fans commented that there was no need for the explanation since she has the rights to her body.



An Instagram account by name, Jenlushnails wrote: "You don’t need to explain yourself to anyone baby girl."



Another user named Dishoutt added: "You people should leave my baby alone jo, just enjoy her music and stop with all your perverted demands from her."



A third, Abraham commented: "Bro even Wizkid was put in the Bro zone, this life no balance."



Following the incident, a section of the public has slammed Wiz for touching the 26-year-old singer without her permission.









