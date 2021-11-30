Wizkid is Apple Music artist of the year

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Wizkid has been named the Artist of The Year (Africa) at the Apple Music Award

Grammy award-winning artist, Wizkid was named the Artist of The Year (Africa) at the Apple Music Award on Monday, November 29.



Wizkid's excerpt reads, "Singer-songwriter Wizkid is one of Africa’s biggest crossover acts, having worked with Drake, Skepta, and Chris Brown, among others. The Nigerian musician first found regional success in 2011 with the massively popular single “Holla at Your Boy,” which appeared on his debut album, “Superstar.” Wizkid went global in 2016 after his collaboration with Drake on “One Dance,” which soared to the top of the charts in 15 countries.



"Between 2019 and 2020, Wizkid was featured in Beyoncé’s projects “The Lion King: The Gift” and its companion piece, “Black Is King.” In October 2020, he released “Made in Lagos,” his critically acclaimed and most commercially successful album, which included his hit song “Essence,” a track that gained 125 million plays on Apple Music and over 2.8 million Shazams.



"This past year, he’s been the most streamed African artist on the continent on Apple Music and ranked on the Daily Top 100 charts in 60 countries, in addition to his monthly plays on Apple Music growing by more than 250 percent outside of Africa. He’s also been featured on Apple Music’s Today’s Hits and R&B Now playlists, and he’s a frequent guest on Apple Music Radio shows, including “Africa Now Radio,” “The Ebro Show,” “New Music Daily with Zane Lowe,” and “OVO SOUND RADIO.”



“Thank you to Apple Music for this award,” Wizkid speaks about winning the award. “It’s a blessing to get to do what I do, and I’m proud to be representing for Africa.”



Other winners at the awards are Aya Nakamura, who was Artist of The Year in France, and H.E.R, who was named Songwriter of The Year.



The Weekend was named Artist of The Year globally.