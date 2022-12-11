‘Wizkid has standards for his event, organizers may not have met them’ – Nana Aba Anamoah

Media Personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has taken to Twitter to highlight some reasons why Wizkid perhaps abandoned the just-ended concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Social media users have attributed Wizkid’s absence to various reasons and one reason that keeps popping up is the fact that the stadium wasn’t sold out to its full capacity.



Nana Aba Anamoah, who also waded into the ongoing discussion thinks that organizers perhaps couldn’t fulfil Wizkid’s demands or meet his (Wizkid's) usual standards of performing at events.



However, in the wake of the many backlashes targeted at Wizkid, Nana Aba who has got a different opinion from that of the masses, took to Twitter and wrote;

“Wizkid is a huge star. He has standards for his concerts. If you can’t meet those standards, forget. I feel bad for all the fans that turned up. The organizers failed you.”



Meanwhile, social media has since been buzzing with all manner of trolls from disgruntled patrons who waited for 12 hours in expectation of the Nigerian singer.



Wizkid, however, is yet to either issue a statement, post an update or an apology on any of his social media platforms regarding his absence at the concert.



Read the post below:





Wizkid is a huge star. He has standards for his concerts.



If you can’t meet those standards, forget.



I feel bad for all the fans that turned up. The organisers failed you.