Wizkid comes to Fameye’s rescue after Ghanaians mock him on social media

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Fameye has expressed gratitude to Wizkid for recognizing his hard work in the entertainment industry.





•According to the high-life singer, Wizkid’s endorsement is a clear indication that his hardwork is being noticed





•Wizkid trooped into Fameye’s DM on social media to console him after Ghanaians attacked him for being ‘hypocritical’





Ghanaian high-life singer Fameye has come under attack for publicly jubilating after Nigerian superstar Wizkid followed him on social media.





Fameye who took to his social media platforms to spread the message expected his fans to rejoice with him, but rather, he was mocked.





“OMG Babanla @wizkidayo followed on Instagram I don’t know what to do,” he posted.



But some Ghanaian fans wondered why the ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker seem excited to be followed by an artiste from a different country.





Defending his reasons, Fameye vehemently insisted that Wizkid’s action is a sign that his music career is far-reached, and as such being enjoyed by foreigners.





Few hours after the back and forth, the Nigerian singer reached out to Fameye via a direct message.





Although unclear the content of the message, Fameye hinted that it was consolatory.



