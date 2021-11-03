Wizkid and Tems bag nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singers Wizkid and Tems have bagged five and four nominations respectively at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.



Their nominations are; 'The Song of The Year', 'Video of The Year', 'The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award' and 'Best Collaboration' for the groundbreaking single, 'Essence.'



Wizkid according to Pulse.ng picked up the nomination for Album of The Year, for Made In Lagos, while Tems bags another nomination for Best New Artist.



This year's award which will be hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell is slated for November 20, 2021, at the Apollo Theatre.



It's been a stellar year for both artists. Wizkid has coasted with his fourth album while Tems has also featured on a Drake record, according to Pulse.ng



What is Soul Train Awards?



Wikipedia notes that The Soul Train Music Awards is an annual music awards show which previously aired in national broadcast syndication, and honors the best in African-American culture music and entertainment.



It is produced by the makers of Soul Train, the program from which it takes its name, and features musical performances by various contemporary R&B and soul music recording artists interspersed throughout the ceremonies. The special traditionally used to air in either February, March or April, but now airs the last weekend of November.



