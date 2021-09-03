Wives of Ghanaian pastors with curvy bodies

Entertainment of Friday, 3 September 2021

• These women do not hesitate to flaunt their bodies on social media



• Some of them have been accused of indulging in liposuction



• They have changed the narrative and discarded the ‘modest’ tag associated with being a pastor’s wife



Being a pastor’s wife attracts a lot of public attention as one becomes a role model to many and a subject to critics and the media.



In essence, the public shows interest in every small detail of their lives especially if their husbands are extremely popular.



Every spectrum of their lives including their looks is subject to public scrutiny, coupled with the tag of holiness even if they just want to slay in peace.



It is in this light that the spotlight has been thrown on some popular Ghanaian pastors whose wives are carrying very huge backsides and extremely curvy bodies.



What these women of God have in common is that they are married to controversial pastors.



It is interesting to note that some of them have been accused of indulging in liposuction as their bodies seem to have been enhanced overnight.



This comes after plastic surgeon, Dr Obeng Andoh, also known as ‘Obengfo’ alleged that some of his clients are mostly wives of popular pastors in the country.



Let's take a look at the wives of some Ghanaian pastors whose bodies are indescribably curvy



Bofowaa









Queen Ciara or Bofowaa as she is affectionately called is the first lady of the Anointed Palace Chapel.



She is the wife of popular Ghanaian pastor, Rev. Obofour. Her status as a pastor's wife (Osofo Maame) does not deter her from flaunting her curves on social media.



The mother of five is a perfect definition of a curvy African woman, and her husband is unapologetically proud of it.







Rev. Obofour has on several occasions expressed that he is a lucky man among his peers to have a wife with such a perfect body.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2019, Rev. Obofour stated on his Television station that most Ghanaian pastors are fond of women with huge backsides.



“If all pastors in Ghana, elders and all church leaders are sitting and a woman with big buttocks passes, everyone will turn around and look at it because we all love big buttocks,” he stated on cash TV.





Florence Obinim











In the case of Bishop Daniel Obinim’s wife, social media users were stunned to see the sudden change in her physique. This is because, during her active music days, she wasn’t as curvy as she is now.



It can be recalled that the "Osoro Ne Mefie" hitmaker disappeared from the music scene and relocated to Germany.



She later resurfaced and flooded social media with stunning pictures of herself looking all curvy.



Her extremely huge backside has sparked controversies on social media as many believe that she has undergone liposuction.





Rev. Owusu Bempah’s ex-wife







Although his marriage with this particular woman failed, Rev. Owusu Bempah’s ex-wife has been added to this list of pastor’s wives with curvy bodies.



It can be recalled that Owusu Bempah’s marriage in 2018, caused a stir on social media as many Ghanaians were astonished to chance upon his wife’s extremely huge-looking butt.



The Glorious Word Chapel founder has had three failed marriages with three women, who all had a thick curvy stature.