Wives must have full access to husbands' phones and salaries - South African pastor

South African pastor sends a message to men



Pastor reveals the secret to long-lasting marriage



Men told to disclose their salaries to wives



South African preacher, Dr Thomas Mukala has campaigned for wives to get full access to their husband's phones since marriage comes with full disclosure.



According to Dr Mukala of the True Worshippers Word Empowerment Ministry, wives must be briefed on every single transaction made by their partner since their money including salaries belongs to the family and not theirs entirely.



His Facebook post also charged that just as wives have entrusted their private parts to their husbands, they must in return trust them with their "private phone password" if there is indeed nothing to hide.



"Your wife has a right to your phone. What are you hiding? How come she doesn’t know your password? Either you are hiding a woman or money deals or miss using your money. Marriage require a full disclosure. All Wife has a right to her husband's phone, I am advising men to be open and transparent to their wives. She has entrusted you with her future. She has a right to know that you're not risking her life with an immoral lifestyle."



The preacher whose post has been tagged controversial confessed that his wife doesn't spend a dime of her money without his permission.



"My wife does not spend R10 without my approval including her salary vice versa.



Read his message below:



Women in general are far better than Men in planning family finances. While many men scatter family resources, but most women and not all account for every penny. Like my Wife.



