Without you, I would not be here - Ateaa Tina celebrates her husband

Entertainment of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ateaa Tina appreciates her husband's support



Why Ateaa Tina cannot get over her husband



Popular singer mark's husband's birthday with a heartfelt message



Popular backup vocalist and singer, Ateaa Tina, has named her husband as the most supportive partner in the world who helped shape her career and family.



To celebrate Derrick's birthday on April 25, the singer famed for her melodious voice on most of Daddy Lumba's songs including 'Pony', took to her Instagram page to shower praise on her man.



The 'Fa Ma Me' singer described her husband as the "most patient and kind-hearted soul" who has stood beside her all these years of marriage.



In the post sighted by GhanaWeb on Monday, she shared three favourite photos and a video of her husband where she was heard hyping him for his style and looks.



The caption of the images read: "Without you, I would not be here. I would not be the person I am today. You support me unconditionally in all my many adventures. You are my saving grace. Without you, I would be out of place. Unfaltering love is what you’ve always shown me, the most patient and kind-hearted soul I know. Towards me you never turn your back that’s what gives me the strength to journey on. On this special day, I say thank you for all your sacrifices and undiluted love."



The couple who are based in the United States of America but spend time in Ghana have three children together.





See Tina's post below:



