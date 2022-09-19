Without slavery, the world wouldn't have had RnB, Rap and Hip-hop - Kofi Jamar

Entertainment of Monday, 19 September 2022

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar known for his hit single 'Ekoso' has made some comments about the supposed "great impact" slavery of Africans had on the world.



According to him, the cruel act that witnessed the death of millions of African ancestors birthed some great music genres which include Blues, RnB, Rock and Roll, Rap and Hip-hop. For this reason, he considers slavery a blessing in disguise.



Parts of his controversial tweets sighted by GhanaWeb on Monday, September 19 read: "Blacks have benefited and impacted the world a lot in so many ways due to that migration."



The said posts which have now been pulled down read: "People will kill me for this, but our ancestors really knew what they were doing when they sold Most Africans into slavery. The is a great impact on the world as we see today. I swear we wouldn't have had the likes of the Blues, RnB, Rock and Roll, Rap Music, Hip-hop Music."



In a separate tweet, the Ghanaian rapper listed some great men whose claim to fame can be traced to the positive impact of slavery on the African continent.



He added: "Shhh we wouldn't have had the likes of Jay Z, Lebron, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Virgil Abloh and a whole lot you can mention."



It is, however, unclear what might have led to his comments but Kofi Jamar following the backlash and expression of disappointment by fans has issued an apology and deleted his tweets after careful reflection.



"I apologize for my tweet. My great grandfather, Prempeh the 1st was captured as a result of the colonial regime, I’ve been affected by what happened in many ways. All through The deed of slavery is wrong I can’t Deny the impact Blacks have had on the world today because of that," the rapper tweeted.



I apologize for my tweet. My great grandfather, Prempeh the 1st was captured as a result of the colonial regime, I’ve been affected by what happened in many ways.



All though The deed of slavery is wrong I can’t Deny the impact Blacks have had on the world today because of that — King Jamar (@KofiJamar) September 19, 2022

