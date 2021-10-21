Without funding, doesn't make sense preaching youth enterpreneurship – Lydia Forson

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has said it will make a lot of sense if the government’s promotion of entrepreneurship among young graduates is backed with funds.



However, if it’s not backed by funds provided to young graduates to venture into entrepreneurship, then it won’t make sense for the government to encourage the youth who graduate from school without money into entrepreneurship.



“If there will be a fund available for people with great ideas to encourage their entrepreneurial journey, then I’m here for it. But to tell fresh graduates who mostly don’t have the money to set up a business to do so doesn’t make any sense to me,” she said in a post on Twitter.



It will be recalled that the Finance Minister while speaking to the 2021 Graduating class of the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) encouraged the graduands to venture into entrepreneurship.



He was emphatic that the country’s payroll is full adding that 60% of revenue generated by the country is used to pay salaries to workers; something he says is not sustainable.