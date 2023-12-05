Without ‘Asanteman’, NPP is nothing - Opambour fumes over suspension of Alan's cronies from the party

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over how former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen was treated in the party’s primaries.



He stated that since the NPP’s stronghold is the Ashanti region with Alan Kyerematen being a native, it would have been best for the party to elect him as the flagbearer going into the 2024 general elections.



The pastor, who is fond of speaking on political issues fumed over the decision by the NPP executives to suspend some individuals affiliated with Alan Kyerematen who is contesting as an independent candidate, adding that it was a call in the wrong direction.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour emphasized that without the Ashanti region, NPP cannot thrive in the political terrain in the country.



“I learnt Alan is an Ashanti and comes from Ejisu so why didn’t they give him the seat [flagbearer of the NPP]? Because they know that without Asanteman NPP is nothing. His status in the party and country would have helped them so that Asanteman too would shine and be glorified.



"So if such a person is denied the seat with his cronies suspended from the party it means a lot. This sends a signal to the Ashanti region about whom to vote for in the 2024 elections.



Background



Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to withdraw from the NPP and unveiled his new 'Movement for Change' that will enable him to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.



Also, the NPP executive body announced that memberships of some of its members who flouted the party’s constitution by supporting the candidature of other aspirants outside the party were no longer valid.



These individuals include Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa.



According to a statement by the party, dated November 20, 2023, and signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, it said the above individuals had publicly endorsed the candidature of a person other than the party's duly elected presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“In line with these constitutional provisions, it is the view that the NPP that Hopson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Boaben Asamoa have Automatically forfeited their membership of the party. They are, therefore, no longer members of the party,” part of the statement read.







