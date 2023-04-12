‘Wisdom is not a preserve of old age’ – KOD slams ‘ungrateful, loose talker’ Ambolley again

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After stating that he fed Gyedu-Blay Ambolley before and would not hesitate to straighten up the legend for tagging the Ghana Music Awards as an enemy to Highlife music, Kofi Okyere-Darko has in an epistle given his final words on the subject slamming the musician for making what he described as reckless remarks.



In a Facebook post, Wednesday, KOD, as the Master of Ceremonies and media personality is affectionately called, said it was time he tackled Ambolley having observed that the legend has on a number of occasions “done loads of lose talks” against “his [Ambolley] own colleagues and to people who should look up to him in the music industry.”



“Choosing to make that unfortunate comment about VGMA in public, I decided to respond as a prominent member who’s been part of the VGMA & the Board for over 20 years.



“Ambolley’s made vitriolic attacks on StoneBwoy, Daddy Lumba & many of his colleagues these last few years. What’s wrong with him?” the 45-year-old who was puzzled over the actions of the 76-year-old musician asked.



He continued: “At a legendary status, one earns his place in their chosen field of endeavour, & should not make mediocre statements against his colleagues filled with malice & reckless baloney. That’s not the place of an icon.”



Considering that Ambolley had described KOD as a “small boy” who is “shallow-minded”, the media personality reminded the musician the role he (KOD) played in the former’s deal with telecommunication network Glo, which is an indication of some greater things he has done for the legend.



He said: “Lee, ‘the small boy’ as he describes me, supported him for almost 30 years of his career & made sure he was not left out when he facilitated the legends Glo signed up when they came to GH (he shouldn’t forget his insincerity with how he handled himself in that space). I always knew this day would come somehow… That’s how I know him; a charlatan.



“Wisdom is not a preserve of old age & grey hair. There are older men in communities/families but children often rise to lead.





Gyedu-Blay Ambolley



How the altercation begun:



Ambolley and KOD have, in the last couple of days, disagreed on the former’s claim that the Ghana Music Awards is an enemy of Highlife music.



In his interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ambolley said: “Today, if anyone wants to have an idea of what Ghana represents in terms of music, I bet the person will not count any Highlife artiste since all the perceived big acts currently are not doing Highlife.”



“We have buried our own and pursuing Dancehall music and the likes and interestingly, the VGMA has been promoting the agenda by rewarding such artistes with the topmost prizes.”



KOD in his initial response on Facebook described the comment as “nonsense”. In KOD’s view, the Ghana Music Awards should rather be hailed for promoting Ghanaian music instead of a backlash.



Being emphatic that Ambolley misfired, KOD said: “Which awards scheme has projected our music industry like VGMA since independence? How many have projected our musicians beyond GH. How many have consistently done more than 10 years?”



“Some of our musicians have failed to evolve and quick to blame others for their personal mishaps. When was the last time he released an album?”



Ambolley subsequently jabbed KOD in an interview on Adom TV, labeling the fashion designer and Master of Ceremonies “shallow-minded”.



"I am going on an European tour in May next year. My music, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley's music, and in June, I will be back on tour. So when he sits and talks, can he take his clothes on tour as a designer like the way I am going on tour with my music?" he quizzed.



Below is KOD's full post which, according to him, is his last comment on the subject.



FINAL WORDS TO AMBOLLEY:



Lee won’t sit on the VGMA Board (in & out for over 20 years) & allow Hilife to die when he’s played, produced & managed some of the best hilife songs & artistes for almost 30 years.



Celebrated Hilife musicians like Amandzeba, Bessa Simons, Okraku Mante, Andy Dosty, Diana Hopeson, Kiki Banson & many great music talents & proponents won’t sit/allow VGMA to be a curse to Hilife when they sit on the Board.



It will take only an ungrateful artiste to ever suggest VGMA is a curse to Hilife.



I typically wouldn’t have commented when Ambolley said “the VGMA is a curse to Hilife music” but I realised he’s done loads of lose talks in the last couple years, especially against his own colleagues and to people who should look up to him in the music industry.



Choosing to make that unfortunate comment about VGMA in public, I decided to respond as a prominent member who’s been part of the VGMA & the Board for over 20 years.



Ambolley’s made vitriolic attacks on StoneBwoy, Daddy Lumba & many of his colleagues these last few years. What’s wrong with him?



Every creative has the responsibility to evolve over time, else they go stale.

At a legendary status, one earns his place in their chosen field of endeavour, & should not make mediocre statements against his colleagues filled with malice & reckless baloney. That’s not the place of an icon.



I know it’s hard to learn to be left handed in one’s old age but I guess Ambolley could learn from the late great Paapa Yankson, Joe Mensah, CK Mann, AB Crentsil & the celebrated Pat Thomas. True men with noble characters who remember those who look(ed) out for them…



Lee, “the small boy” as he describes me, supported him for almost 30 years of his career & made sure he was not left out when he facilitated the legends Glo signed up when they came to GH (he shouldn’t forget his insincerity with how he handled himself in that space). I always knew this day would come somehow… That’s how I know him; a charlatan.



Wisdom is not a preserve of old age & grey hair. There are older men in communities/families but children often rise to lead.



These are my last words to the great Ambolley, our last from the good old Western stock.



I still love his music



Mic drop!!!











You can also watch some of our programmes below.















BB