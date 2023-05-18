Winning Grammys is a dream but I’m not obsessed with it – Stonebwoy

Music of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy, has disclosed that winning the Grammys would be 'a dream come true' for him, however, he is not obsessed with it.



According to the multiple award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste, although the Grammys is a very big platform, his ambition is to continue winning the hearts of people with his talent.



“Obsession is a big no I mean I’m not obsessed with winning the Grammys or any other awards for that matter but my obsession will rather be that I always want to continue to deliver my best,” he told Amansan Krakye.



He added “That I’ll be able to push Ghana music forward and I’ll be able to express my talent and to be able to win the heart of people and be on all the biggest stages I can ever imagine delivering a musical message to the world.

That is my dream and so that’s why I continue to push and I think at the height that my dream is everything else can come in between that so winning the Grammys is a very big platform.”



Stonebwoy stated that his top priority is to continue churning out good music for his fans across the world.



“It will continue to propel my sound and my dreams to the world and I’ll continue to do that but to say the Grammys is above that dream is not realistic,” he concluded.