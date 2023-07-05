Winning Gospel Artiste of the Year has made my job more demanding – Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Piesie Esther, winner of the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, says winning the award has made her job more demanding.



People, especially those close to her, have been asking when her next project will be, according to the musician.



Piesie Esther stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s mid-morning show that she believes she put in a lot of work but had no idea she would be declared the category winner.



The musician explained that "the demand for new songs has increased after winning the awards at the VGMAs. Trust me, those who are closer are requesting new projects.”



When asked if she expected the ‘Waye Meyie’ song to be so popular and successful, she said she expected the song to have an impact, but she was surprised by the level of popularity it generated.



In an interview with host Sokoohemaa Kukua, she stated that winning the award does not come with money but can serve as a means for a musician to get more opportunities to make money.



Piesie Esther used the opportunity to disagree with those who claimed that gospel musicians did not need to participate in award schemes.



She was responding to the controversies surrounding her nomination for Artiste of the Year.



She believes that gospel musicians should be proud to be involved in such schemes if they do not promote things that are contrary to their faith.



"Being nominated was a good thing,” she said. It is on Earth but in a good way. If you are nominated, it will catapult your ministry to new heights. There is nothing wrong with a gospel musician receiving an award nomination. They are people who do not understand, but I believe that people will gradually come to understand these things.”



She went on to say that some even went so far as to say that the scheme was between the devil and God, saying, “This has nothing to do with God.” God has nothing to do with it. There was no way the other side could have won if God had been present. But God has nothing to do with it. We should accept that it is being done to reward outstanding musicians, and no one should be concerned that Christians are involved.



Christians should be proud to support Christians who have been nominated for office. Surprisingly, Christians are the ones who discourage nominated Christians. If the scheme does not require you to consult a magician or someone who practices voodoo, we have nothing to worry about.”