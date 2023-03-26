Winning Artiste of the Year will be difficult for Piesie Esther, stop giving her too much hope – Zhikay

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Zhikay Ike Junior, a blogger and Editor-in-Chief of Gospel2Me, believes Piesie Esther will struggle to be named Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2023.



As a result, he has advised the musician to temper their expectations of her winning.



Speaking about the nomination and those nominated, he backed Black Sheriff, claiming that the musician known as Blacko has done enough to win the award this year.



According to him, Black Sheriff was tipped for the award last year but could win it this year.



He told Rainbow Entertainment’s Daniel Dadson “Let’s take a look at the people she’s up against. All the others are irrelevant to me. But there is one exception: Black Sheriff. People expected him to win last year, but he did not. Black Sheriff has proven to be relevant in the year under review. With singles, albums, and worldwide touring and collaboration.



I know it’s a numbers game, and the way we’re talking behind Piesie Esther, she might get it when it comes to voting. However, the Academy and others who will be involved in certain decisions may have an impact on the voting. Anything can happen, but from where I am, it will be a difficult task.”



He went on to say that "when it comes to award schemes, gospel music has not gotten much mileage, and I think we can all agree that when it comes to representation, Ghanaian gospel music is getting fair representation rather than validation.



However, we are all very pleased with the representation we are receiving in the award schemes. In the long run, it encourages people to accept the fact that they are accepted. However, it should not force us to lobby for awards. We should concentrate on making an impression and providing high-quality audio," he added.



He emphasised that we should not give people too much hope, but rather let the system work, because if they do not win the waste, they will be disappointed.