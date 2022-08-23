Winners of 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA: FULL LIST

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

The full list of winners from the 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA has been released.



A total of 14 categories were awarded on the night with the topmost prize being the ‘Artiste of the Year,’ won by Takoradi-born artiste, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata.



The event took place at Lincoln Theater, Columbus, Ohio.



Kinaata prevailed in a tight category beating off the likes of Diana Hamilton, Black Sherif, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.



Artistes in the same category as Kofi Kinaata like Black Sherif walked home with the Hip-hop/Highlife Artiste of the Year’ and the ‘New Artiste of the Year’ awards.



Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, won ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ and Akwaboah won Male Vocalist of the Year.



‘The Most Popular Song of the Year’ went to Okyeame Kwame for his ‘Yeeko’ featuring Kuami Eugene and Epixode won Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.



The Lynx Entertainment boys were not exempted. While Kuami Eugene walked away with the Sound Engineer/Producer of the Year, KiDi swept the Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year award.



19 other awards were awarded to Ghanaian artistes based in the United States. The topmost awards; US-Based Female Artiste of the Year and the US-Based Male Artiste of the Year went to Herty Corgie and Jamin Beats respectively.



