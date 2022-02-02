Willie Roi’s Efe Keyz explains why she rejected seven record labels

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efe Keyz says she has put together a team she will be working with



Willie Roi found dead in his apartment



Efe Keyz said people called to tell her, her career was over



Up-and-coming artiste of the late Willie Roi, Efe Keyz, has disclosed the reason she rejected working with over seven record labels.



According to the artiste in an interview with MzGee, she didn't see her vision with the seven record labels that proposed to work with her.



“Honestly, I keep telling people I’ve had over seven record labels come to sign me and I’ve said no and they’re like, ‘oh maybe you’re too pompous’ but it wasn’t a good deal. I didn’t see their vision, it was too short for me,” she said.



The female songstress, after rejecting over seven record labels, disclosed that she has put together a team to support her vision and will be releasing songs in the least possible time.



“I don’t believe in doing things independently. You can go fast but you can’t go far, I believe in teamwork and getting a team in Ghana is not easy, a manager and most of all producer who understands your voice is not easy.



“By God’s grace, I’ve been able to put what I want together so I’ll be releasing a lot of songs, so I wasn’t just intentionally doing covers. I was just looking for the right people to be part of,” she added.



Meanwhile, after her former manager Willie Roi died, the artiste disclosed in an interview with Foster Romanus on ETV Ghana that she received threatening messages from people who hated her former manager.



According to her, these persons reminded her that her career was over without her manager.



In 2019, Ghanaian music producer, Willie Roi, who was the head of Zylofon Media’s Arts Club, was found dead in his apartment at the former Royal Rechester Hotel at East Legon.



