'Will the people who killed Jesus pay GHC65,000?' – A Plus reacts to contempt of court ruling

Entertainment of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly called A Plus was convicted together with other three individuals for contempt of court after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.



Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing NPP had dragged him [A Plus], Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, aka Nana Ama Mcbrown, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger, and Emmanuel Barnes alias Mr. Logic to court.



The four were together with Fadda Dickson Narh and UTV.



The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.



However, Afia Schwarzenegger will be spending 10 days in prison because she was not in court on Thursday when the case was called. The court issued a bench warrant for her immediate arrest.



The court in its ruling, however, pardon Fadda Dickson Narh, the Executive Producer of the United Showbiz programme on UTV, for showing remorse before the case was brought to court by causing a publication to be made on UTV apologising.



Reacting to the court ruling on his verified Facebook timeline, A Plus compared a similar contempt of court cases that happened under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.



He said contemnor under the Mahama administration were made to pay as low as GHC3,000 as a fine but under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his "useless government" a contemnor is paying as high as GHC65,000 - because GHC3,000 under Akufo-Addo can be used to dragon spray and viagra.



A Plus wrote in pidgin, "as they take the money then the white for my eyes inside want turn yellow. Chai!! Immediately then I want write something for Facebook. Wey McBrown say, herh!! Another 65 be that. Gyae!!



"So if they catch the people wey they k!ll Jesus self like they go pay 65 thousand? This judge errrh.... my friend, money before you talk ooo. If e be you like by now your family members dey plan how to sell the cocoa farm to come comot you."







He added, "Under Mahama, Hopeson Adoye paid 3000 for contempt. Sir John paid 10,000. Sammy Awuku paid 5000.



"Under Akufo Addo and his useless government, there is so much inflation that we were convicted to a fine of 65.000.00 because 3000 can only by dragon spray and viagra."



"My right to freedom of expression is inalienable. If you can't stand me just die. Such a ridiculous and shameful judgement!!!" A Plus stressed.







