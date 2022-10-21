Will Smith takes trips with his ex-wife when I’m not there – Jada Pinkett Smith

Entertainment of Friday, 21 October 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith invited her husband Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, as a special guest host for the latest edition of “Red Table Talk”.



As discussions were ongoing, Jada Pinkett revealed that Will takes trips with Zampino when she (Jada) is not around.



Country singer Jana Kramer, who was also this week’s celebrity guest on the Facebook Watch series, asked Jadda whether such arrangements bother her, and she said;



“Never. They take trips; I’m not there. They do their thing. Not together romantically, but if he’s going on a book tour and [Will’s] mom is going and his sister, it’s fun for me to watch them enjoy each other. It takes time, though. We’re not having trouble, everyone. Let’s make that clear because you know that’ll be the next rumor.



“You guys really enjoy each other,” Jada Pinkett turned to Will Smith’s ex-wife and spoke.



On her part, Zampino said she currently has a better relationship with Will Smith than when they were married.



“With Will, we’re better as co-parents than we were as husband and wife. We came together to have Trey. It took the two of us to make him, but then we shifted,” Zampino explained.



Will was married to Zampino from 1992 until 1995. During their three-year marriage, they welcomed a son, Trey Smith, who is now 29.



Will and Jada Pinkett got married in December of 1997, two years after their divorce. They have two children together, a son, Jaden Smith, 24, and a daughter, Willow Smith, 21.



