Will Smith showers Jada Pinkett Smith and their ‘brutiful’ romance with praise

Separated or not, there seems to remain a great deal of love between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.



Smith reportedly showed up in Pinkett Smith’s hometown of Baltimore on Wednesday night for a promotional event for her new memoir, “Worthy.”



“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” Smith said, according to the Baltimore Sun. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’”



Pinkett Smith recently revealed during an interview that she and her husband have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.



Pinkett Smith, 52, and Smith, 55, have been married since 1997 and she has said they are not legally divorced.



In subsequent interviews since her shocking revelation, Pinkett Smith has painted her and her estranged husband as being on good terms, including saying they are now in a “beautiful” place.



Smith appeared to confirm that Wednesday night, praising Pinkett Smith for her sacrifices and referring to their relationship as a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love,” according to the Baltimore Banner.



Also present at the event were the couple’s two adult children together, Jaden and Willow, and Smith’s son Trey, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.