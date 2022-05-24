Will Smith reveals he saw his career collapse through a premonition

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

After his scandal during the Oscar Awards ceremony, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about the alopecia suffered by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, actor Will Smith does not stop appearing in the media.



Vetoed for 10 years by the Academy, in addition to the fact that several film studios such as Netflix withdrew the projects in which they had him contemplated, Smith no longer has room to maneuver to try to resume his career, because now it depends on someone to give him a new opportunity.



Mind-blowing experience



Perhaps that is why he is now taking advantage of the spaces he is given to try to change the image of a violent guy who explodes at the slightest provocation without measuring the consequences of his behavior.



Interviewed by David Letterman on the program "My Next Guess Needs No Introduction", the 53-year-old actor confessed that some time ago he opted to undergo a ritual where after ingesting ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic drink used by Amazonian tribes in their ceremonies, he managed to have a disturbing vision that later became a reality.



"I drank it, and it usually takes about 45 minutes for it to hit you. I was sitting there and even though I thought it wouldn't hit me, all of a sudden I saw my money flying far away, my house flying away and my career going far away," he said.



Empowered by life



However, it didn't stop there, as in the midst of his vision he experienced that his daughter Willow would be in danger and was screaming at him asking him to help her, something that so far has not come to pass.



"Then, slowly, I stopped worrying about my money, I just wanted to reach Willow, and I stopped worrying about my house, and I stopped worrying about my career," she emphasized.



With everything that has happened to him in such a short period of time, Will Smith assures that nothing scares him anymore, as he is prepared to face any situation.



"Anything that happens in my life, I can handle it. I can handle losing anyone, I can handle whatever goes wrong in my life, I can handle whatever goes wrong in my marriage, I can handle whatever life has to offer me," he concluded.