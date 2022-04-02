Will Smith resigns from Oscars Academy

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Will Smith takes punitive action against himself after Oscars’ slap



Oscars’ Academy to determine Will Smith’s fate on April 18



Will Smith condemned for slapping Chris Rock



Seemingly overwhelmed by the wide public backlash coupled with the board’s decision to execute disciplinary action against him, Will Smith has taken the step to resign from the Oscar’s Academy.



Earlier, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Will Smith’s fate following his misconduct at the Oscars will be determined at their next meeting scheduled for April 18, 2022.



“At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct. Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.” A statement published by Today.com read.



But in a new twist to events, Smith has willingly left the acclaimed organization of movie stars, directors and producers.



By resigning, he will no longer be able to vote on Oscar-nominated movies and performances each year.



His work, however, will still be eligible for future Oscars consideration and nominations.



"I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," Smith said in a CNN report.



President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, David Rubin, on his part, stated that the organization has received and accepted Smith's ‘immediate resignation,’ however, it will still continue with its sanctions.



"We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18," Rubin stated.



Read Will Smith’s full statement below



"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."



It can be recalled that initially apologized to the Academy during his televised acceptance speech for best actor, about forty minutes after slapping Chris Rock.

Smith publicly apologized to Rock the next day via social media and was much more critical of himself, calling his actions "shocking, painful, and inexcusable."



Background



The 2022 Oscars edition took a different when Will Smith smacked his colleague, Chris Rock’s face live on stage.



The assault took place when Rock took the stage to present the best documentary and joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, joining the cast of G.I. Jane 2.



After Smith marched on stage to hit the comedian for teasing Jadda’s hair loss condition, he returned to his seat next to his wife and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth!”



Many celebrities, as well as Smith’s mother Carolyn and Richard Williams, have expressed their shock over the actor’s controversial moment.

Kindly go through