Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s bombshell

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Actor Will Smith has finally broken his silence on revelations made by his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, regarding their 25-year marriage. According to him, the revelations have profoundly impacted him, awakening him to a new understanding of Pinkett Smith’s resilience, intelligence, and compassion.



He explained that spending over half of one’s life with someone can lead to emotional blindness. He noted that, as a result of that, one easily overlooks the hidden nuances and subtle beauties of a partner in such circumstances.



Smith’s reaction comes on the heels of an interview Pinkett Smith had with Hoda Kotb, where she disclosed their separation of seven years. Pinkett Smith made this revelation while promoting her upcoming memoir, “Worthy,” set to be released on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.



Pinkett Smith disclosed that their marriage at some point in 2016 had become exhausting, with both of them stuck in idealized versions of each other. But, what kept her going was her commitment to never find a reason for divorce and pledging to work through any challenges. She added that despite the difficulties, she was determined to keep that promise.



She said with the support of her husband, they have been engaged in intense efforts to repair their relationship. She observed that irrespective of the daunting challenge, both have a deep love for each other and are determined to redefine what love means for them as a couple. She acknowledged that they are still in the process of figuring it out.



The Girl’s Trip star said she was surprised that her husband referred to her as his “wife” shortly after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. She noted that they hadn’t used those terms in a while, which took her aback.



Pinkett Smith and her Smith, who wed in 1997, have two children together, Jaden and Willow.



Pinkett Smith also plays a stepmother role to Smith’s son Trey. Pinkett Smith explained that they chose not to make their relationship status public because they were not prepared to do so.