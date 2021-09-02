Will Gemann ever learn to forgive me? - Jagger Pee quizzes

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Abeiku Nyame popularly known as ‘Jagger Pee’ has wondered why Gemann still keeps malice with him after all these years.



This was after Gemann who was released during former President Kuffour’s regime after serving almost 14 years in prison accused Jagger Pee of turning his back against him.



He said Jagger Pee who was released before him failed to visit whiles he (Gemann) was still ‘wasting’ in prison.



Gemann also described Jagger Pee as a ‘fair weather friend’



“You see there are some friends known as fair-weather friends. I talked about it in the book. Fair-weather friends are people who will hang around with you when the weather is good. When the weather is bad, they will turn their back on you.



"So it’s not every friend that is a friend but you see, you will get to know your friends when you are in trouble and that is one of the things that…you see when you are famous people will hang around you. You are known as groupies but tomorrow when you are in trouble they will not be there. They will move on to the next and God allowed me to go through that for a purpose. So today I have brothers and I don’t have friends,” He stated in an earlier interview with TV3.



It can be recalled that the two once best friends sometime in 1995 were convicted for first-degree felony.



Gemann was sentenced to death by hanging after shooting a taxi driver and Jagger Pee who was said to have hassled the driver and was holding him before the shooting also got a life sentence.



But Gemann and Jagger Pee’s friendship appears to have turned sour after the former accused the latter of abandoning him in his woes.



Jagger Pee on the other hand who seem not to understand why Gemann still keeps a grudge with him after several years stated in an interview with Hot FM monitored by GhanaWeb that;



"If the family of the murdered taxi driver has forgiven Gemann, why can't he also forgive me for not just coming to visit him...Is it a crime when you refuse to visit someone? He is a Pastor, and I am also a member of a Church... he should learn about the Bible well," Jagger Pee added.