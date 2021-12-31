Wild reaction as singer Wizkid declares he’s a virgin while performing on stage

Entertainment of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known as Wizkid, has sparked online reactions after declaring he’s a virgin.



Wizkid is a father to three lovely and handsome boys from three different mothers, which is not surprising to many people.



However, Wizkid, during his show in Lagos on Thursday, December 30, 2021, said he is a virgin, and the crowd shouted.



In his words: So you guys to believe me or what? So when I say I’m a virgin, you don’t believe me?



As expected some netizens reacted questing Wizkid on who owned his three sons.



Some reactions:



mynameisoluchi wrote: With all them kids — BYYYYYYYEEEEEEE



kofogt wrote: So them kids no be your own abi?



thekanyinsola wrote: Sounds legit. I believe him !



freakygirl_17 wrote: Virgin wey get three sons



