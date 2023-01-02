You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 02Article 1689158

Wild and erotic scenes from the ‘Ibiza in Ghana’ concert

Netizens have reacted to some wild and interesting scenes from the ‘Ibiza in Ghana’ pool rave which took place at Cantoments in Accra.

Viral videos spotted at the event, saw scores of individuals, both men and women, flood the pool in their almost naked fits.

The bare-chested men were seen touching and playing with the ladies who seem to have been enjoying the attention.

Some ladies also twerked on the water and others were seen vigorously grinding the men in the pool.

The red-carpet session of the event also saw ladies who ‘dressed to kill’, as they exposed private parts of their bodies.

This stirred interesting comments from netizens online, most of which condemned the manner in which patrons conducted themselves at the party.

However, the event hosted prominent showbiz personalities including AfroNation Co-founder Smade and some members of Davido’s 30 BG gang, Bred and Shina Rambo.

There was also a performance from Stonebwoy, who was the headline artiste for the event.

