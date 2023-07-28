Wife of Tina Turner’s late son hints at using his sperm to have a baby

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

The wife of Tina Turner’s son has hinted at plans to conceive a baby using his sperm. The French TV personality, Afida Turner, said her husband as her birthday gift offered her a frozen sperm before his demise in December. She is optimistic that despite being 46 years old, she would conceive a baby for her late husband.



Ronnie Turner, who was the youngest son of music legend Tina Turner and Ike Turner, died last year at the age of 62 from cancer. Ronnie appeared in “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, the 1993 film highlighting the true life story of his mom’s frosty love life with his father. Afida Turner said her intention is to preserve the legacy of her husband.



“It’s still bad because he’s not here, but what can I do?” Afida Turner added. “At least I will have a little one that looks like Ronnie. A monster like me and him, can you imagine?”, she is quoted in media reports. It’s been double jeopardy for Afida Turner who has been mourning her late husband and mother-in-law. Tina Turner died in May at the age of 83.



She said since then, her life has been full of grief and nightmares trying to deal with the loss. According to her, her days are filled with memories of Ronnie Turner and his absence. She said as much as people are comforted by their pictures and music, the vacuum they have left in her heart always plays up anytime she goes home.



She conceded that she has been depressed by the turn of events and needed strength to cope with the dark moment. She intimated she is trying not to lose her mind and taking the loss one day at a time.