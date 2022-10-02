Why the left breast could be bigger than the right breast

LifeStyle of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: Tbprinz

For many women, having one breast bigger than the other is a cause of insecurity.



The left breast tends to be somewhat bigger than the right in the majority of women and overweight or obese men. This affects more than 60% of people on the planet. This is known as breast asymmetry in medicine.



When the left breast is bigger than the right in terms of volume, location, or form, there is an asymmetry between the two breasts.



The scientific explanations for this occurrence are simplified below:



There are several potential reasons for breast asymmetry, some of which are detailed on Healthline.



1. Distressing incidents.



Breast asymmetries may develop as a result of ongoing stress. Numerous scientific studies and investigations have supported this. This disorder may be brought about by witnessing a traumatic incident, such as rape, accident, murder attempt, or something much worse.



2. Genetics



Hereditary and genetic factors can influence the size and form of a woman's breasts. If their moms or grandmothers had uneven breasts, women likely to have uneven breasts as well.



3. Hormone changes



According to Healthline, hormone imbalance is a significant cause of breast asymmetry. If a woman suffers abnormal changes in her hormone or estrogen levels, the form and size of one breast may vary.



4. Increasing sexual maturity



During adolescence, it's common for a woman's breasts to grow asymmetrical. One breast may react to more estrogen and development more favorably than the other. In most cases, as soon as puberty begins, asymmetrical breast growth can happen in a young teenager.



Contrary to common assumptions, breast asymmetry occurs relatively frequently. As one gets older, it may become more obvious, which causes some people, especially women, to fear that it's an indication of breast cancer. There's no need to panic because one in three women suffer from this problem globally.



Furthermore, scientific studies and testing have demonstrated that breast asymmetries are not a sign of cancer or any other potentially dangerous illnesses.