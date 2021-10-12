Why the Ghana movie industry lagging behind - Mr. Beautiful explains

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr. Beautiful has expressed his views on whether the once vibrant Ghanaian movie industry which we used to cherish as Ghanaians still exist.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go Online show, Mr. Beautiful stated that the Ghanaian movie industry especially the Kumawood still exists but lost pace due to the rapid technological advancement.



According to him, the old ways of doing and marketing movies no longer exist hence the need for players within the industry to adjust and move with the new order.



He stated that digitization is the key to revive the movie industry here in Ghana, therefore in order for us not to lag behind, all players should embrace digitisation to move the industry forward and match up with the rest of the world.



Watch video below :



