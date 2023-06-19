Why rush engagement if you're not ready for marriage - Otedola’s daughters queried

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Popular social media commentator, Daniel Regha has queried Femi Otedola’s daughters, DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola over the delay in their marriage plans.



Daniel in a tweet on Saturday, questioned why the billionaire’s daughters got engaged if they had no plans of tying the knot within six months.



He said: “Cuppy has been engaged since November 2022; while her sister Temi got engaged since April 2022, but there’s no proof that Mr Eazi has tied the knot.



Why rush engagement if there was no plan on getting married within 3 to 6 months? It’s not like money is a problem. No offense.”



It was reported that Nigerian disc jockey and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, got engaged by her British boyfriend and professional boxer, Ryan Taylor in November 2022 at Gumball award night in Abu Dhabi.



Also, Nigeria singer Mr. Eazi engaged Temi Otedola in April 2022.



Since their engagements, available information shows neither of the billionaire’s daughters has tied the knot, raising eyebrows among fans and trolls alike.