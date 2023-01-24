Why post a house you built for your parents on social media? – Sally slams Zionfelix

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Entertainment pundit Sally Frimpong Mann, has called out popular blogger Zionfelix for posting a house he bought for his parents on social media.



According to Mrs Frimpong on Power Entertainment show on Power979fm and Tv XYZ, she doesn’t see the essence of Zionfelix letting the whole world know what he has done for his parent while the Bible rather talks about parents acquiring properties for their children.



“You’ve bought a house for your mom and dad and so what … God doesn’t broadcast what he does for us.. 2cor 12:14 speaks about parents acquiring properties for their kids though some parents may not afford it due to hardship”’ she said.



Recall that Celebrated Ghanaian content creator, Zionfelix, started the New Year with a big bang by building a house for his parents. He shared a photo of the new property on his official Facebook page and added a caption which says “New year new gift . The hustle definitely pays”



According to the post shared by Zionfelix, the house is located in Kumasi.



Well, Sally Mann has revealed that family issues should always remain sacred, hence, it’s inappropriate for Zionfelix to seek for validation from social media users after buying his parents a house.