Why plenty sex is a good weapon to fight prostate cancer

Whether or not sex is good for prostate problems is a question many men wonder about, and it’s an important one that needs answering.



The prostate plays an active role during sexual activity.



Along with other structures, the prostate is responsible for making fluid in semen, which helps transport your sperm when you ejaculate.



The effect regular ejaculations have on the prostate should become a significant talking point, especially amongst men who are experiencing prostate problems.



This article will determine whether a healthy sex life can reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer.



Does sexual activity improve prostate health?



Regular ejaculation enhances the immune system’s response to the presence of cancer cells.



According to a report published in JAMA, men who reported having more than 20 ejaculations per month were 33% less likely to develop prostate cancer.

These measured ejaculations included sexual intercourse, nocturnal emissions, and masturbation. Researchers evaluated nearly 30,000 patients, of whom 1,449 developed prostate cancer.



Assuming the men answered the survey questions honestly, the results indicated that active sex life is not associated with higher cancer risk in most men.

An Australian study of 2,338 men also came to a similar conclusion. This study found that men who averaged 4.6 to seven ejaculations a week were 36% less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer before the age of 70 compared to men who ejaculated less than 2.3 times a week on average.



The study found no connection between prostate cancer and the number of sex partners.



prostate cancer and sexual health



A prostate cancer diagnosis can leave you feeling anxious, frustrated, and depressed.



It may also leave you wondering about your ability to have sex. You may also be questioning how prostate cancer treatment can affect your sex life.



Prostate cancer rarely causes problems with sex, but the treatments for prostate cancer often affect penile function and reproduction.



Prostate surgery and radiation are the two most common treatments for prostate cancer. Both of these can affect the nerves in your penis and could cause sexual problems like erectile dysfunction (ED).



Cryotherapy and ultrasound therapy can also cause ED. Your doctor may recommend hormone therapy or radiation therapy, as well. This therapy can lower your sex drive.



Radical prostatectomy is the most effective nerve-sparing surgery for prostate cancer. It can substantially limit the duration of post-surgical ED but requires a surgeon to be highly skilled and trained in the process.



In this type of procedure, the surgeon takes care not to damage the nerves responsible for erection, the erectile nerves that surround the prostate as it is removed.



However, if cancer has infiltrated these nerves, it may not be possible to save them.



Preventing injury to these nerves dramatically improves the chances of a man recovering erectile function within two years of the surgery.



In addition to Erectile dysfunction, you may also find that your orgasms are different after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.



They may not feel as strong, and you will not see as much ejaculate.



Natural remedies



Several studies have also shown natural supplements to offer a natural and safe way to help treat prostate disorders without the need for medical intervention and side effects.



Sex after prostate cancer might not seem possible, but it is. It is important to be patient with yourself and understand that your body is going through a lot. Once treatments have been completed, take your time getting back into sex.

So to answer the question is sex good for your men’s health, the answer appears to be yes. In later life, regular sexual activity seems to have a positive effect on prostate and prostate health.



Overall, regular safe sexual activity seems to be healthy for the prostate and has benefits for a range of prostate problems.



Some prostatitis symptoms can be relieved by frequent sexual activity and, in older men, regular ejaculation has protective effects against prostate cancer. A higher frequency of ejaculation is associated with a decreased risk of developing prostate cancer.



