Why morning sex is fun, freaky and healthy

Sex is an activity typically involving the insertion and thrusting of the penis into the vagina for pleasure, reproduction, or both although people engage in different types of sexual activities.



How often you have sex depends on your sex drive but to let you know, a great way to start the day is early morning sex because that helps ease you into your working day.



The benefits of morning sex are endless, it boosts your energy level, it makes you smart and stress-free, makes you look years younger and also bonds you with your partner.



Here are some of the amazing benefits most people don’t know about:



• It bonds couples: Morning sex makes couples think about their partners all day long as the earlier intimate encounter plays back in their minds. As you daydream about what went down in the morning, you might be tempted to send your partner a text about how you can't stop thinking about them and what you did this morning. In most cases, most partners find it difficult to cheat but rather think about their partners alone.



• Morning sex is good for the immune system: Sex according to research can boost your immunity by triggering your body’s natural defences especially one's blood vessels.



• Lowers your blood pressure: Sexual intercourse specifically is said to lower systolic blood pressure. However, people with blood pressure greater than 180/110 mm/Hg are considered to be suffering from severe high blood pressure therefore recommended that they avoid sex and other strenuous activities due to the life-threatening dangers these may pose.



• Lowers heart attack risk: A good sex life is good for your heart, Besides being a great way to raise your heart rate, sex helps keep your estrogen and testosterone levels in balance.



• Sex is a painkiller: The body's natural painkillers, called endorphins, are released during touch and sex. And the closeness you feel during lovemaking can help you feel stronger and better able to cope with your chronic pain.



• Sex is a form of exercise: Sex has many of the same effects on the body as an intense workout. During sex, your heart races, your metabolic rate increases, you burn calories, and stretch and strengthen muscles.



If you decide to have that morning sex, you need to make it fun and freaky it doesn’t have to be boring.



Here are some positions to try:



• Slow-motion spooning: Spooning sex, as defined by oprahdaily.com, is when two partners lay on their sides facing the same direction. With your partner right behind you and your pelvises aligned, he can penetrate easily and move back and forth in long, slow, motions that go deep, stroking your G-spot.



• Bottoms up: If morning breath keeps you from enjoying morning sex, then this style is for you. Lie on your belly, then tilt your hips up and back; this tilt changes the angle of penetration, switching up the sensations you normally feel when your partner enters you from behind. It also allows your bodies to be physically closer than usual, boosting the sense of intimacy.



• The hot wrap: With this position, after you lie on your back as a man, have your female partner climb and lay on top of you, with their back pressed against your body, says healthnet. Reach your arm around their hips and start to stimulate their clitoris using your fingers while you play with their nipples with the other hand.



• Cowgirl: With this position, the female takes control and that’s another fun, classic position. To do this, the male lays lie on their back, allowing the female control the speed and depth of penetration as they ride. Make sure to alternate between shallow and deep thrusts for maximum satisfaction.



• Ankel Choker: The ankle choker is said to be one of the hottest sex moves. With this position, the female lays down on their back with legs up in the air, and the male on their knees facing you. You can rest your feet on your partners shoulder once you are in position. Your partner may want to wrap one of their arms around your ankles to hold your legs closed to one side of their chest. And for deeper penetration, have your partner push your legs forward with your legs almost touching your shoulders, bustle.com states.



• Shower power: According to healthnet.com, you both might decide to take a shower together in the morning as you prepare for work, you can then decide to have a quick one before you get clean. Since full penetration in the shower isn't easy to pull off mostly due to height difference, you can consider using your hands and mouths to pleasure yourselves.



