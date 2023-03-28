You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 28Article 1739081

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Why married women are now returning to the 'streets' – Joro Olumofin reveals

Popular Nigerian socialite, Joro Olumofin, has disclosed why some women, despite being married, are still on the streets seeking love elsewhere.

According to the self-styled relationship expert, most men are not caring enough for their wives.

He said some men make bad decisions including spending money on bottles at the bar or going on vacations with their side chicks.

Joro made it known that women find men who are stingy distasteful, adding that, women love it when their men spend on them.

He said if that factor is missing in relationships, women begin to hit the streets in search of men who would cater to their needs.

"Married women are on the streets and its serious.And the reason is because husbands are stingy and they dont spend on thier wives. A man makes money and the first thing that comes to his mind is to go to the club, pop bottles and travel with side chicks all over the world. Nothing pains a woman more than men who do not spend money on them but spends it on other things."

