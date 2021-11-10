You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 10Article 1399276

Why is it 'correction' to beat a child when they’re wrong? – Simi questions

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko has raised questions on the act of spanking a child in order to correct the child.

According to her, training a child requires a large amount of patience. She compared beating a child and an adult for the same actions.

According to her, people consider beating an adult as physical abuse and beating a child as a means of correction.

"My take is why is it correction to beat a child when s/he’s wrong but physical abuse when you beat an adult for the same thing? Is it because they can’t fight back? “spare the rod” but shey na actual rod?

"Raising a child takes a ridiculous amount of patience and they will test it. Sometimes you might be so mad u want to even beat urself join lol – but is spanking really the answer?"

This was after a social media user advised parents to avoid hitting their kids as a means of correcting them.

