Entertainment of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: gistmania.com

Why husband of late singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu is yet to be arraigned in court - IGP

IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police has revealed why they are yet to arraign gospel singer, Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu to court amid accusations fingering him in the death of his wife.

He revealed this on Wednesday after hosting the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen, OFR, in his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for post-mortem examinations on Osinachi’s corpse to ascertain the cause of death.

The Police IGP added that if the post-mortem examination results establish that he is responsible for her death, Peter Nwachukwu will be charged to court.

Reacting to the death of Osinachi whose demise triggered a public outcry, the IGP noted that the untimely death is heart-breaking, particularly as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses fingered her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, as being responsible for her death.

He stated that the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5pm on Sunday 10th April 2022 at their residence in Lugbe, Abuja.

The suspect is currently in detention at the FCT Police Command even as investigations are still ongoing.

The IGP also reiterated his commitment to ensure that cases of domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape, and other social vices are accorded utmost attention.

He promised to bring perpetrators to justice according to the provisions of extant laws.

