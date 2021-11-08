Why have we left Accra Children's Park to rot? - AJ Poundz quizzes

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Television presenter, Matilda Adjoa Densu, popularly known as AJ Poundz has tasked the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to renovate the Efua Sutherland Children's Park which is currently in a deplorable state.



Located at Ridge in the heart of the capital, the facility is meant to be a recreational site for children.



Currently, weeds have taken over parts of the park as little or no maintenance can be seen on the facility. The Children's Park used to be an active playground where one could find a wide range of amusement park equipment. However, it no longer serves its purpose as it has been left to rot.



AJ Poundz has therefore charged authorities to refurbish the facility to a befitting standard like other private playgrounds in Ghana.



"I am not here to advertise, I am very wild. I want us to discuss something serious, just take a look behind me, check the surroundings of the Children's Park. Check out the open drainages, floods everywhere. Where will our children play?" she quizzed as she captured the poor state of the facility.



"When you visit the private malls, you will see them making profit from the bouncy castles among others. We can do the same here but we have abandoned this facility. What is the Creative Industry and Tourism doing about the situation? In the past, children would come here to play, this was a tourist site... we need to wake up and fix the sit," she said





