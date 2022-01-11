Why go on parade if you want to have sex with a fellow man? – Majid Michel talks about LGBTQ+

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majid MIchel speaks on LGBTQ+



I haven’t seen any man in a parade who says he wants to sleep with a woman - Majid Michel



Some MPs want LGBTQ+ acts criminalized



Veteran Actor Majid Michel has wondered why members of the LGBTQ+ community, see the need to engage in activities like parades, to promote their course.



According to him, whoever does that only wants validation from Ghanaians, to do something which is not accepted in society.



Speaking on JoyNews, Majid said,“If you want to sleep with a man, why you have to do a parade, go and sleep with the man. If I want to sleep with a woman, I don’t go do a parade that I want to sleep with a woman. I don’t go to the streets to say hey, I’m going to sleep with a woman. If you are a woman and you want to go sleep with a man, go sleep and if you are a man and you want to sleep with a woman, go sleep with her because now you are rather giving me the idea that you yourself, inside of you, you feel you are not doing something right and you want validation and you want us to say, okay go ahead and if we give you the right, you will say…heyyyy.”



He said anyone who parades his desire to have sex with a same sex fellow does not believe in what they are doing.



“I haven’t seen any man in a parade who says he wants to sleep with a woman because well, this is a normal thing to do. If you do a parade about sex, then you yourself want to tell me that you don’t believe in what you’re doing. Before I give you the go ahead to go and do it, why are you going to do the parade?” he quizzed.



Background Meanwhile, a petition to establish a private bill has been presented by a team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George. The bill seeks to push for the criminalization of LGBTQ+ activities in the country.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2, 2021, and read for the first time.



Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, subsequently referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration.



He urged the public to submit memoranda on the bill.



It is based on this, that a group of 18 renowned lawyers, academics and other professionals sent a memorandum to parliament for the bill to be thrashed, stating that it violates the fundamental human right guaranteed in the constitution.



Some Ghanaians have, however, bashed them for their position against the bill but they have clarified that their call for the bill to be thrashed is based on the fact that it violates all the fundamental human rights in the constitution and not that they are in support of gayism and lesbianism.



