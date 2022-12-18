Why don't we talk about death and incapacitation? – Afia Schwarzenegger quizzes

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 December 2022

In the last few days, one of the most topical issues on social media has been the disturbing viral videos of Ghanaian billionaire, Alhaji Asuma Banda at the hospital battling for his life.



In the videos that surfaced online, the owner of Antrak Air was seen laying restless on his hospital bed while people believed to be his family members were fighting over his wealth and who gets to have access to his money if he sadly passes away some day.



The videos got mixed reactions on social media as many netizens rebuked the actions of the people alleged to be his family members.



In the wake of that discussion, popular Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to her social media pages to ask some critical questions about why many families in Ghana mostly shy away from such discussions of death and incapacitation.



The comedienne, after her recent surgery in Turkey, which was a scary one, questioned why a lot of people with a lot of wealth do not decide on people to have access to things like their ATM pins, bank accounts, passwords to their phones, and other essential things when they realize their health condition is not the best.



Afia stressed that people should be bold enough to admit that death and sickness are parts of human life and, as such, take steps to prevent their families from being distressed when they die or become incapacitated by any form of sickness.



Afia Schwar also thanked actress and TV personality, Kisa Gbekle for being there for her when she did not know what life held for her when she underwent her surgery.



There is a very important conversation we don't have in most African homes especially for people of power or riches

This past few weeks in bed after surgeries thought me few things and I will be sharing them with you...1 by 1

1.Most African homes/parents dnt talk about death and incapacitating ..But you have to.

IF YOU ARE NOT IN THE POSITION TO MAKE DECISIONS FOR YOURSELF WHO DO YOU TRUST??WHO CAN MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION FOR YOUR HEALTH;BUSINESS ETC .

WHO IS HAVING THE PIN TO YOUR ATM CARDS, THE PASSWORD TO YOUR SAFE OR EVEN THE PASSWORD TO YOUR PHONE(mayb an important person who can help your situation needs to be called)

WHO DO YOU WANT TO CARE FOR YOU IF GOD FORBID YOU DON'T TALK AGAIN TILL YOU DIE.

Whether we accept it or Not death is part of us, sickness is also part of us and therefore we need to prepare ourselves n our family for times like this.

Looking at a great man like Alhaji Banda n how his family is falling apart on social media saddens my heart But if we don't prepare ourselves and have conversations like this with our partners,children, lawyers,family..this is what happens.

I hope we all take lessons from this.

God bless us all and thank you @kisagbekle for taking care of me in my incapacitated state.i remember the look on your face when I gave you my pin for the atm and passwords before my surgery But yup such conversations are very important.

Good morning fam.

