Why do you introduce E- Levy when there's hardship? – Appietus

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Legendary music producer, Appiah Dankwah alias Appietus is wondering why the government of Ghana keeps insisting on introducing the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) at the time its citizens are mourning.



Appietus claims it is unwise for the government of Ghana led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo to introduce such tax when his people are indeed mourning in hardship.



“Of course, we will all use the digital platform in our daily transactions and it is fine to be charged for that. But I’m thinking about the timing”, Appietus told Agyemang in an interview on TV XYZ monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Making his reasons clear, Appietus insisted that, the current economic hardship is equal to a funeral celebration or mourning for Ghanaians hence, it will not be wise for the government to introduce such tax this time.



The Electronic Transaction Levy was contained in the 2022 financial statement presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta last year.



The tax, according to the government will attract 1.75 percent on mobile money transactions.



According to the government, the proposed E-Levy will generate GHC 6.9 billion annually.