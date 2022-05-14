Why do we look for money? - Chairman Wontumi questions and answers Delay

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman Wontumi speaks on hardships in the country



Delay questions Chairman Wontumi on his lavish lifestyle



Chairman Wontumi acquires GH₵2.5 million Rolls Royce



The Ashanti Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’, has spoken about why people look for money.



He posed the question about why people look for money and went on to answer during excerpts of a yet-to-be aired interview with TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, alias Delay.



Wontumi in response to a question about his lavish lifestyle having acquired a Rolls Royce recently while people were hungry and suffering from hardship, said: “Delay are you hungry? As a person capable of building this studio, you should know that money isn’t a problem.



"You said it yourself that you haven’t seen this kind of studio since your 14-year-old career on TV. So, if I can build such a studio for the public, for commercial purposes, why can’t I buy a rolls Royce for myself?"



He continued: "Why do we look for money? We look for money to be happy, we look for money for daily bread and daily expenses, We look for money to look for women..." he stressed.



TWI NEWS



Wontumi, aside his wealth is also powerful politically, given as he is leading the governing party in its political world bank.



He has routinely displayed his business entities as well as luxury cars, and expensive lifestyles on social media.



Chairman Wontumi owns a number of gold mines, a media firm (TV and radio), and tons of businesses that are not privy to the public, not forgetting the fact that he recently acquired a GH₵2.5million customized Rolls Royce which went viral on social media.



Watch the video below:



