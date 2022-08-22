Why call Stonebwoy a fool after helping you? - Arnold to Tinny

Entertainment of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has reprimanded Ghanaian musician, Tinny for insulting his younger colleague, Stonebwoy and radio presenter, Mercury Quaye who he termed a 'bunch of fools'.



Tinny expressed his disappointment and anger toward Stonebwoy, who reports claims settled a GH¢2,000 debt the former owed a show promoter. The said event promoter, according to reports, had Tinny's car confiscated by the police over failure to perform at a show.



In an interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM, Tinny called Stonebwoy a fool for not calling him to seek his side of the story.



Arnold, reacting to Tinny's agitation, explained that the insults weren't needed, especially when Stonebwoy was only trying to help his colleague.



Speaking on United Showbiz, Saturday, the entertainment pundit and journalist charged Tinny to apologise to the celebrated Dancehall musician.



"The addressing was totally wrong. I mean to actually attack Stonebwoy, it wasn't worth it because, at the end of the day, you took the GH¢2,000 by going for your car. Going for the vehicle from the Police Station was an acknowledgement that someone had settled your bill.



"When Stonebwoy paid the money, you went for the car so why will you come on radio and insult him...I mean when you come on radio and you're given an opportunity, at least, say something. Explain your side of the matter and find a nice way of addressing Stonebwoy or narrating the issue.



"Why call him a fool? The same person who settled debt to enable you to go pick up your car. He needs to apologize to Stonebwoy, seriously," Arnold charged.



Meanwhile, Captain Planet of 4x4 fame has also called out Tinny for disrespecting the man who offered assistance to him adding that both parties must apologize to each other.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:















OPD/BB