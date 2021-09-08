Why are you judging Zionfelix? – Delay to critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Persons unleashing scathing attacks on Zionfelix for impregnating two women should cut the blogger some slack because his resolve to take care of both baby mamas and the children shows he is being a responsible man, television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has said.



Affectionately called Delay, the presenter is puzzled over the incessant insults hurled at the blogger over the development. She posited that Zionfelix’s is a bachelor and although his actions may have affected the ladies involved, he should not be subjected to vehement criticisms because he is fathering the kids.



“Why are you judging Zionfelix?” Delay questioned. “He’s a young guy, he’s not married; he has impregnated two ladies. At least, he’s doing the right thing by accepting and being responsible for the two women. Some people could refuse to accept responsibility and the ladies wouldn’t have even heard from him again. So, I think he’s doing the right thing.”



In the latest edition of her Delay Show which saw her interview Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Delay blamed Zionfelix for the trolls, stressing that he has been living his life on social media. According to her, if Zionfelix had been secretive, the news would not have landed in the public domain.



“If you don’t put your stuff on social media, nobody would know. It’d have just been rumours and speculations but you affirmed it”, she said.



In the last couple of days, Zionfelix has been criticized for impregnating two women out of wedlock. Both Minalyn [a makeup artist] and Erica [a budding gospel musician] are said to have given birth.



