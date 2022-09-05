Why are you asking a virgin this question? - Berla Mundi reacts to a netizen's inquiry

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

A social media user asked the media personality, Berla Mundi, a question that surprised the journalist to reply in an unexpected manner that has left social media users shocked.



In a question a netizen threw at Berla, he asked her if it was okay for one to have sexual encounters before visiting the house of God.



“Berla is it good to have sex with your partner before you go to church?” he asked on September 4, 2022.



In a reply, Berla asked the man why he thought of asking her that question, citing that she is a virgin who does not know what he asked.



“Why are you asking a virgin this question?” she replied to him on Twitter.



This comment by the TV3 New Day host has had some social media users confused and shocked at the reply she passed.



In some reactions netizens shared, one stated, "Since your rhythms days you've been speaking about this virgin thing o...Eii Berla.”



Another added, “Still a virgin at this age in this century? I'm so proud of you” while another said, “I’m sure she laughed asking the question with a question. And will continue to laugh anytime she reads it again.”





