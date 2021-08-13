Why are most Ghanaian ladies uncouth on social media? – Nana Romeo asks

Entertainment of Friday, 13 August 2021

• An Accra-based radio presenter says most Ghanaian ladies engage in unnecessary fights on social media



• He says women nowadays have lost their cultural upbringing which teaches them to be well-mannered



• In recent times, some Ghanaian female celebrities have abused each other on social media



Popular Accra FM presenter, Nana Romeo has wondered why most Ghanaian ladies, particularly celebrities, these days flood social media with all sorts of insults and attacks on each other.



To buttress his point, he worried that most of these female celebrities are mothers and that such attitudes often displayed in the presence of their kids, did not augur well.



In recent times, social media platforms have witnessed a number of ‘beefs’ between some popular Ghanaian female celebrities.



The ‘ugly’ fights include among others, that of Aisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel as well as Mona Gucci and Joyce Boakye.



But Nana Romeo who seem disgusted by these conducts which he termed ‘uncultured’ took to Facebook and wrote;



“It feels so sad and disheartening to always see most of our Ghanaian ladies abuse themselves on social media with insults and humiliations. Is that how the ladies from our neighboring countries behave on social media?



"What do you seek to achieve with these insults? Is that how Ghanaian men behave? Most of these ladies have kids and I wonder what kind of upbringing they give them.



"They see you ranting and raining insults with your phones placed before you every day. We know Ghanaian women to be well-cultured so what has changed? Remember you have families and loved ones. Thank you.”



Nomination