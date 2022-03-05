Why a musician asked her parents to reject customary marriage gifts from her boyfriend

LifeStyle of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Musician, cum teacher, Priscilla Praise Kwamba has disclosed that she told her parents to reject the customary marriage gifts from her boyfriend because he was violent.



In an exclusive interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the gospel artiste told the host of Daily Hustle that she sent voice notes from her boyfriend to her parents to support her reason for the man's marriage proposal to be rejected.



Priscilla explained further that she had a misunderstanding on an issue with her boyfriend which infuriated him. This caused him to yell through the phone call, and she had to end the call because he was loud. Later, he sent angry voice notes which caused her to reject his proposal.



“I sent the voice notes to my parents the day he came to ask for my hand in marriage because my parents felt he was a good person, but after hearing the content of the voice notes, my parents rejected him,” she explained.



In response to why she was still with him despite his violent nature, she stated that she loved him and prayed that he’d change his character.



“I would readily take him back if he comes back a changed person because aside from his trust and anger issues which makes him abusive, he is a very good person and provides all that I need,” she said.



Priscilla added that she knew how to handle his anger issues, but she might not be able to keep up with it.



According to her, there is a probability that she could lose her life whenever he gets angry.



Priscilla Praise speaks slightly on her music carrier and her plans for the year.



Kindly watch the full interview on SVTV Africa below.



