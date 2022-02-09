Why Tiwa Savage is being dragged into Oxlade’s sex scandal

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This is why Tiwa Savage is trending on Twitter



Nigerian singer, Oxlade’s sex tape leaks



Social media users react to Oxlade’s sex tape leak



In the midst of brewing controversies on Twitter following the release of Nigerian singer, Oxlade’s sex tape, Tiwa Savage has also risen to the top of the trends list.



On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Twitter went on a rampage after Oxlade was captured in a 33 seconds video rigorously ‘pounding’ an unidentified lady on social media.



While some criticized him, he was hailed by others for all the skills and energy displayed in the sex tape.



But in the midst of all the excitement the said video has generated, some individuals including feminists have questioned why people are seemingly delighted about Oxlade’s sex tape but crucified Tiwa Savage after hers leaked sometime in 2021.



Others in a bid to defend Oxlade, believe that Tiwa was bashed because she is a 42-year-old mother who was expected to conduct herself properly while Oxlade is just a 24-year old boy still exploring his youthful exuberance.



Some tweeps are however calling for a music collaboration between the two artistes since they both have something in common.



Read the tweets below





#S3xtape: "People who dragged Tiwa savage are hailing Oxlade" – Model, Morey Faith pic.twitter.com/Y4mUpF0RF7 — YabaLeftOnline Media (@yabaleftonline) February 9, 2022