Why Tiwa Savage is being dragged into Oxlade’s sex scandal

In the midst of brewing controversies on Twitter following the release of Nigerian singer, Oxlade’s sex tape, Tiwa Savage has also risen to the top of the trends list.
On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Twitter went on a rampage after Oxlade was captured in a 33 seconds video rigorously ‘pounding’ an unidentified lady on social media.
While some criticized him, he was hailed by others for all the skills and energy displayed in the sex tape.
But in the midst of all the excitement the said video has generated, some individuals including feminists have questioned why people are seemingly delighted about Oxlade’s sex tape but crucified Tiwa Savage after hers leaked sometime in 2021.
Others in a bid to defend Oxlade, believe that Tiwa was bashed because she is a 42-year-old mother who was expected to conduct herself properly while Oxlade is just a 24-year old boy still exploring his youthful exuberance.
Some tweeps are however calling for a music collaboration between the two artistes since they both have something in common.
Tiwa Savage was slutshamed when her sex tape dropped, but Oxlade own drops and it's all cruise— v¡vą???????? (@realviva__) February 8, 2022
#S3xtape: "People who dragged Tiwa savage are hailing Oxlade" – Model, Morey Faith pic.twitter.com/Y4mUpF0RF7— YabaLeftOnline Media (@yabaleftonline) February 9, 2022
Nigerians are comparing people’s reactions to Tiwa Savage’s sex tape and reactions to Oxlade ‘s. The fact is, Oxlade is still a 24 year old, wild BOY who smokes weed. Tiwa savage is a 42 year old MOTHER . People expected her to do better because of that singular status if not for— DR.PENKING™ ???????????????? (@drpenking) February 9, 2022
The Sad news about this Oxlade publicity stunt, is Tiwa Savage mistake resurfacing as a topic again.????— sophia (@90sSophie) February 9, 2022
I will always respect Ghanaian musicians because they really know how to respect themselves but these Nigerians behaves like pornstars. Tiwa Savage own leaked not long ago and now it’s Oxlade.— Ghana Yesu✝️ (@ghanayesu_) February 9, 2022
This Oxlade vs Tiwa Savage sex tape leak reaction just reminds me of what ASAP Rocky said. The double standards ???????? pic.twitter.com/b4vvNFMsFo— i'm doing me, do you (@AmethystDigits) February 9, 2022
Tiwa Savage to Oxlaid after watching tape.#oxlade pic.twitter.com/rnYhThfair— AjebutterThug #EndSARS (@ebukazodo) February 9, 2022
Oxlade leaks tells you how much our moral decadence is at it's peak. Look how we've reduced our natural consciousness and conscience into a display of sheer ignorance and folly in the name of praising Oxlade's act while Tiwa savage was shamed for the same act— MOHNICE ⚔️ (@Mohnice_) February 9, 2022
We need to fix a sex match between Tiwa Savage and Oxlade. Hope am making sense here?— SHATTABA ROCKCITY (@SMBattaliions) February 9, 2022
What does Oxlade and Tiwa Savage have in common? Sextape & finished careers— Mike's World ???? (@hardmike01) February 9, 2022
Oxlade Tiwa Savage Zlatan #oxlade pic.twitter.com/DuyWI2aFXq
Who should be LAUTECH next VC btwn Tiwa Savage and Oxlade?— Communicator ???? (@___communicator) February 9, 2022
