Why Stonebwoy’s SIDICOIN disclaimer is largely hogwash

A Bank of Ghana notice to the general public on cryptocurrency investment scheme 'SIDICOIN' did not only save the earnings of the masses; it put the heated social media war between Bridget Otoo and Stonebwoy to rest and also birthed a claptrap disclaimer from the musician.



Social media platforms, particularly, Twitter, were inundated with remarks about SIDICOIN following Stonebwoy’s cunning endorsement of the investment scheme, with Bridget Otoo promising him a showdown.



Bridget Otoo, a journalist with many years of experience, could not fathom why the musician, once an ambassador of Menzgold would introduce people to another money-making venture – an unlicensed financial scheme for that matter - when customers of the now-defunct gold dealership firm still have their funds locked up with no favorable signals of retrieval.



In all his narratives, Stonebwoy, a very influential musician, did not see anything wrong with his endorsement of SIDICOIN.



His unbowed stance triggered a call for his immediate arrest and subsequent prosecution as the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM) said SIDICOIN’s “legal terms, purity of gold of the coin being offered, fixed percentages of dividend one is assured, and language of their terms and conditions cleverly tells you that this business is a Nam1 made scam.”







The BOG statement



The Bank of Ghana, in a statement issued on April 27, 2022, cautioned the general public to be wary of “trading in cryptocurrencies and other unregulated investment schemes.” Stressing that it had taken notice of the impending launch of SIDICOIN in the country, the central bank said “neither this investment scheme nor the Promoters of the company have obtained the approval of Bank of Ghana, to operate in the banking and payment services sector.”



Stonebwoy’s reaction



Having sold the SIDICOIN idea to his followers, Stonebwoy shared the BoG statement on his Twitter account and that is worth commending. It is only fair that he informs the people he misled. Where he tripped, however, was his disclaimer that accompanied the BoG statement.



He first made a clarification that he was not an ambassador of SIDICOIN and is “not associated with the product” nor has he “been rewarded to promote it”. That clarification was necessary because there had been suggestions of a sort.



Stonebwoy explained that: “The developing world of NFTs, Web3.0. the metaverse and digital/crypto assets and their ability to change people's financial fortunes has caught my attention in recent times and I simply thought I was sharing a Ghanaian version I had discovered for people who are as interested as I am to join me on my learning path. My advocacy was for people to join a club for us to learn further information on how to not be left out of the new global order, not to encourage people to invest in a financial scheme of any sort.”



“In hindsight, I should have hastened slowly but I blame over enthusiasm from all the interesting things I am discovering about the adoption of these disruptive technologies. May we all do as the Bank of Ghana says and exercise caution even as we strive to do better for ourselves and our communities.”





