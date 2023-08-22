Why Stonebwoy couldn’t perform at AfroNation in Detroit

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Ghanaian Dancehall artist Stonebwoy has shed light on the reasons for his absence at the AfroNation event scheduled for Detroit in the USA on Sunday, August 20, 2023.



In a post on Twitter, the BET Award winner revealed that “there was an unexpected change in his set time.”



According to him, the new set time “posed challenges that impacted my ability to give you the performance you deserve and performing at my best is of utmost importance to me.”



He has since apologized and promised to make it up to all who thronged the venue to see him perform.



“To make it up to you, I am committed to finding a way to connect with you and deliver the performance you were looking forward to.”



Earlier, reports went wild on social media that the Ghanaian music star was prevented from performing due to an ongoing silent war actively spearheaded by Nigerian gatekeepers.



The message was shared by Stonebwoy’s manager.



Stonebwoy was the only Ghanaian artist billed to perform alongside Davido, P Square, Coi Leray, Teni and a few others.



Below is Stonebwoy's full post.



“Dear Beloved Fans,



Unfortunately, there was an unexpected change in our set time at Afronation. The new set time posed challenges that impacted my ability to give you the performance you deserve and performing at my best is of utmost importance to me.



I want to extend my deepest gratitude to those of you who made the effort to come and support me. Your dedication and love means the world to me.



To make it up to you, I am committed to finding a way to connect with you and deliver the performance you were looking forward to. Thank you for your understanding, your loyalty, and your continued love.



The next stop on the North American Tour is Canada – my headline show in Toronto is this Friday! See you. With love and appreciation, Stonebwoy.”



